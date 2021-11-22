Watch
Cloudy and warm to start the new week

Cooler air coming
Posted at 5:57 AM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 08:02:57-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy and 4-8° above average to start the week.

Periods of cloudiness with highs hovering around 80° in Tucson today and tomorrow.

A system pushing through the region will drop temperatures to near seasonal averages and bring scattered showers to the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Highs will drop to the low 70s during this time, with lots of sunshine for Thanksgiving.

April Madison

