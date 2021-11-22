Cloudy and warm to start the new week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy and 4-8° above average to start the week.

Periods of cloudiness with highs hovering around 80° in Tucson today and tomorrow.

A system pushing through the region will drop temperatures to near seasonal averages and bring scattered showers to the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Highs will drop to the low 70s during this time, with lots of sunshine for Thanksgiving.

April Madison

