TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds are increasing as Hurricane Kay draws closer to southern Arizona.

High temperatures will cool back into the lower 90s to finish the week and head into the weekend.

Along with cooler temperatures, we'll see a chance of rain.

Most rain will fall well west of Tucson, but even in the metro area, we'll see a few showers with up to 0.25" possible.

Cooler temperatures and less wind will soon be here!

Cuyler Diggs

