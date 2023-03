TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy to start the day, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs will continue to climb a few degrees through Friday.

Tucson will likely see it's first 80° of the year, and possibly it's first 85°.

Staying mostly dry with variable cloudiness and afternoon breezes each day.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS