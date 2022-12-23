Watch Now
Christmas weekend forecast a gift for Southern Arizona

12.23.22 forecast
Posted at 8:04 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 10:04:16-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As much of the country freezes, Arizona will stay sunny and warm heading into Christmas weekend. Highs will be in the upper-60s and low-70s across Southern Arizona through Sunday.

Early next week we see a warming trend as daytime highs rise about five degrees, into the mid-70s for many across our area.

Our bigger change is a midweek system bringing cooler temperatures along with chances for valley rain and mountain snow. Highs could drop 10 degrees or more between Tuesday and Thursday.

