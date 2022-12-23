Christmas weekend forecast a gift for Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As much of the country freezes, Arizona will stay sunny and warm heading into Christmas weekend. Highs will be in the upper-60s and low-70s across Southern Arizona through Sunday.

Early next week we see a warming trend as daytime highs rise about five degrees, into the mid-70s for many across our area.

Our bigger change is a midweek system bringing cooler temperatures along with chances for valley rain and mountain snow. Highs could drop 10 degrees or more between Tuesday and Thursday.

——

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

