Christmas is getting closer and temperatures are getting warmer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Beautiful December weather continues to bring warm, quiet conditions to southern Arizona.

This trend will carry all the way through Christmas weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Highs will stay close to 70° until the mid-70s arrive on Monday and Tuesday as we wait for another storm system to move across for the middle of next week.

This system will bring a chance of rain and mountain snow along with cooler temperatures that will have our highs falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s by the end of the week.

Enjoy the warmer temperatures while they last!

Cuyler Diggs

