Christmas Day forecast: Merry and Bright

2022 Christmas Day forecast
Posted at 7:54 PM, Dec 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-24 21:54:28-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — No arctic air here! Pleasant conditions continue through Christmas Day with lots of sunshine, light winds and highs in the 70s.

We'll warm up even more heading into early next week, with highs jumping to the mid-70s Monday and Tuesday in the Tucson area.

Late Tuesday and into Wednesday we see our next big change, with a large storm system bringing on-and-off rain chances through the rest of the week. We'll also see cooler temperatures and the potential for mountain snow above 7,000 feet.

——

