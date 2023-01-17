Chilly weather will stick around into next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Winter is here and we'll certainly be feeling the chill over the next several days.

A cold weather pattern has settled over the Southwest and will keep our temperatures well below seasonal averages all the way into next week.

Some more rain and snow is expected for Tuesday, but the cold air will stay with us much longer.

Highs will only climb into the 50s and barely into the lower 60s through the weekend and into the middle of next week.

Overnight lows will fall into the 30s and we will likely see temperatures drop below freezing before the week is over.

Keep your winter clothes nearby!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

