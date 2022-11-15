Watch Now
Chilly temperatures stick around through the end of the week

Posted at 7:19 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 21:19:11-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A chilly weather pattern will persist over southern Arizona as a series of weak low pressure systems swing across the Southwest over the next several days.

Temperatures will be running 5 to 10° below seasonal averages with highs close to 70° and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Unfortunately, these systems won't bring any moisture to southern Arizona because the air will remain quite dry.

One thing is for sure, better keep those jackets handy!

Cuyler Diggs

