Chilly temperatures remain with us through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our latest winter storm will leave behind some chilly temperatures to finish the week.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s with daytime highs only climbing into the 60s.

A nice weekend warm-up is on the way with highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s, but another winter-like storm is on the horizon.

Early next week, the storm will arrive and bring another chance of rain and some mountain snow to southeastern Arizona.

Our weather pattern remains active and shows no signs of slowing down!

Cuyler Diggs

