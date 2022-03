TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Passing systems will keep the winds gusty and the temperatures cooler the next few days.

Sunday will be chilly with a high temperature in the low 60s. Monday morning starts out with a low temperature of 35 degrees before only getting into the mid-60s for highs.

Temperatures moderate a bit into the low-70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Enjoy the up and down spring weather!

Brian Brennan

