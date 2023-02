TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was a cold start and active start to the week with early rain and snow showers across Southern Arizona.

Another system will sweep through the region by Wednesday with a chance of isolated showers late Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.

Protect the 4 P's with the chilly overnight lows this week- plants, pipes, people and pets.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS