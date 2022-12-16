Chilly mornings with slightly warmer afternoons for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Morning clouds will keep temps a few degrees warmer to start the day, albeit still very cold with patchy frost possible.
Highs will continue to climb only a few degrees into the weekend.
Clearing skies will bring freezing temps again tonight.
A weak and moisture starved weather system is expected to move through the area
Sunday, however it may have enough to produce a shower or two east of Tucson. This will
be followed by warming temperatures next week.
Meteorologist April Madison
