Chilly mornings with slightly warmer afternoons for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Morning clouds will keep temps a few degrees warmer to start the day, albeit still very cold with patchy frost possible.

Highs will continue to climb only a few degrees into the weekend.

Clearing skies will bring freezing temps again tonight.

A weak and moisture starved weather system is expected to move through the area

Sunday, however it may have enough to produce a shower or two east of Tucson. This will

be followed by warming temperatures next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

