Chilly mornings lead to warm afternoons

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The strong cold front that swept across southern Arizona brought some chilly air to the region and will allow overnight temperatures to drop into the mid-40s for Tucson and vicinity.

High pressure will build back over the Southwest and give us lots of sunshine and some warm afternoons as we round out the week.

Highs will climb close to 90° by the time we get to Friday and Halloween weekend will bring highs in the mid-80s with overnight lows in the 50s.

Nothing too spooky about this Halloween weather!

Cuyler Diggs

