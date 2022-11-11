Chilly mornings lead to nice, warm afternoons

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In typical November style, we will continue to see a weather pattern that brings chilly mornings and warm afternoons to southern Arizona.

To finish the week, overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s with daytime highs recovering into the lower 70s.

A series of weak storm systems will bring a few fluctuations through the weekend and into next week.

These will do little more than bring some occasional wind and slightly cooler temperatures.

We could use some more rain or mountain snow, but there's not much sign of that happening any time soon.

Cuyler Diggs

