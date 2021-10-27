Chilly mornings, but warming afternoons

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A very chilly start to the day, then slightly warmer this afternoon.

Gusty winds will continue as a cold front exits the state and high pressure inches closer.

Temperatures will warm back up above normal by the end of the work week, then cool a few degrees by Halloween.

Expect dry conditions and low 80s to end the month.

April Madison

