Chilly mornings, but warming afternoons

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A very chilly start to the day, then slightly warmer this afternoon.
Gusty winds will continue as a cold front exits the state and high pressure inches closer.
Temperatures will warm back up above normal by the end of the work week, then cool a few degrees by Halloween.
Expect dry conditions and low 80s to end the month.
April Madison
MORE WEATHER
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter