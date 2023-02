TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The warmup begins!

We will see chilly mornings, but warmer highs today through Saturday.

Expect breezy winds to move in late Thursday through the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure continues to build, bringing dry weather and warmer temperatures.

The next system brings a chance for showers and cooler temperatures early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS