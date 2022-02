TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Becoming mostly sunny with freezing temps and frost to start the day, then afternoon highs will be about 10° warmer than yesterday.

A strong warming trend will push afternoon highs back above average by Sunday.

Dry conditions with temperatures well above average next week.

Tucson will soar to the low to mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday.

