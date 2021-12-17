Watch
Chilly mornings and warmer afternoons for the weekend

Gradual warming over the weekend
Posted at 6:16 AM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 08:17:43-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly clear and cold this morning, then only warming to the low 60s in Tucson.

Near normal temps are expected to gradually warm over the coming days, with a slight chance of showers in the southeast corner of the state this weekend.

After a short dry and warmer period, unsettled weather arrives by the middle of next week with precipitation chances across much of the region.

Highs will briefly warm to the 70s early next week, before dropping back to the 60s just before Christmas.

April Madison

