Chilly mornings and seasonable days this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was a cold morning and the first freeze of the season for the Tucson airport.

Cochise county will have another cold night overnight while areas from Tucson west will see lows above freezing.

Sunday will still start chilly in Tucson with a low of 39 degrees. It will gradually warm into the mid-60s which is seasonable for this time of year.

Temperatures will then be above normal for the rest of the week. Shower chances go up towards the end of the week with computer models showing an atmospheric river moving into our area.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

