Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Chilly mornings and seasonable days this weekend

items.[0].image.alt
KGUN9
FG6zrvxVIAAgBJ-.jpg
Posted at 3:06 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 17:06:21-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was a cold morning and the first freeze of the season for the Tucson airport.

Cochise county will have another cold night overnight while areas from Tucson west will see lows above freezing.

Sunday will still start chilly in Tucson with a low of 39 degrees. It will gradually warm into the mid-60s which is seasonable for this time of year.

Temperatures will then be above normal for the rest of the week. Shower chances go up towards the end of the week with computer models showing an atmospheric river moving into our area.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018