Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Chilly mornings, and cooler afternoons to end the work week

Morning fog, and cooler days ahead
Cooler to end the work week
Posted at 5:28 AM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 08:05:08-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Patchy morning fog will burn off by sunrise but expect cool temps to move in this afternoon.

Highs will stay in the 60s for the Tucson area, with upper 30s tonight. Freezing and hard freezing temps can be expected in those typical valley locations south and east of Tucson.

Can't rule out a little frost after midnight through sunrise Friday morning.

Warmer over the weekend before another system brings gusty winds and cooler temperatures early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018