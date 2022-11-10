Chilly mornings, and cooler afternoons to end the work week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Patchy morning fog will burn off by sunrise but expect cool temps to move in this afternoon.

Highs will stay in the 60s for the Tucson area, with upper 30s tonight. Freezing and hard freezing temps can be expected in those typical valley locations south and east of Tucson.

Can't rule out a little frost after midnight through sunrise Friday morning.

Warmer over the weekend before another system brings gusty winds and cooler temperatures early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

