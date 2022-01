TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The warming continues!

After another chilly start to the day, we will see sunny skies and similar highs as yesterday.

Upper 60s, to near 70° across Tucson today through Wednesday.

Afternoon highs will peak to the low to mid 70s by Thursday and Friday.

A weather system will pass through the region bringing a few degrees of cooling and some gusty winds for the weekend.

April Madison

