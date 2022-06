TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Storm chances remain in place for much of southern Arizona this afternoon.

So far it has been an active start to monsoon with dew points above average for this time of the year.

High temperatures will remain right around the 100 degree mark for most of Tucson.

Storms will continue to be present throughout the week in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

