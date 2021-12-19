Chance of showers heading into Christmas weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Chilly mornings the next couple of days before a warming trend.
The afternoons will be in the 70s and the nights will be more mild. You might notice the clouds increasing a bit.
Then a chance for showers Thursday and Friday. There is a possibility the unsettled weather could stretch into the weekend.
Have a great week!
