Chance of showers heading into Christmas weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Chilly mornings the next couple of days before a warming trend.

The afternoons will be in the 70s and the nights will be more mild. You might notice the clouds increasing a bit.

Then a chance for showers Thursday and Friday. There is a possibility the unsettled weather could stretch into the weekend.

Have a great week!

Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

