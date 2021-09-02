Watch
Calmer monsoon the next couple days

Calmer monsoon conditions with storms to the south and east Thursday and Friday.
Posted at 5:43 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 08:43:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drying in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere bringing down the storm activity the next couple days.
You will still notice the humidity at the surface though. Luckily our high temperatures will be cooler than normal in the low 90s in Tucson.
Minimal monsoon activity the next couple days south and east of Tucson.
Storm coverage increases as we move through the weekend with a good chance of storms on Labor Day.

Brian Brennan

