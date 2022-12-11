Calm weekend ahead of freezing temps and storms next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a beautiful Saturday, the weekend will continue with seasonable temperatures and some gusty winds. Highs will be in the 70s for Tucson and 60s for Sierra Vista.

But Monday will bring a winter storm watch, which will bring valley rain and snow for the mountains. This will result in travel delays and potential road closures on mountain roads. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s for Tucson and into the low 40s for Sierra Vista. The best recommendation is to protect yourself, pets, plants and pipes from the cold temperatures.

