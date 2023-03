TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a week of cooler temperatures with snow sprinkled around southern Arizona, the weekend was calm with temperatures in 70s. This is a trend that will continue throughout the next week with temperatures in the 70s with the exception of Thursday that will dip into the high 60s as a weather system passes through.

There will be some high clouds and the area will be breezy at times.

