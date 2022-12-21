Watch Now
Calm weather in Tucson as country prepares for winter storm

Posted at 7:50 AM, Dec 21, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another cool, dry day for southern Arizona with temperatures gradually warming up for Christmas weekend. We'll see high 60s in Tucson and a high 50s in Sierra Vista.

But a strong winter storm is passing through the country, specifically in the northwest, Great Lakes and New England areas. The storm will bring freezing temperatures with some as low as -30° in places like Montana. The blizzard conditions will bring many inches of snow and wind. The National Weather Service cautions those traveling this weekend to be safe and prepared for delays.

