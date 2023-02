TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a chilly couple of weeks, we started off Saturday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Southern Arizona warmed up to the high 70s by the afternoon with calm weather. This trend will continue into Sunday.

Next week, there will be a weak system that will bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures. Next weekend, we'll see a warm up with temperatures in the mid to high 70s.

