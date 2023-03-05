Calm, warm weather for first weekend of March

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a week of freezing temperatures and some snow, a calm weather pattern is rolling through southern Arizona for the weekend. Warmer temperatures are expected to remain throughout the weekend and beginning of next week with highs in the 70s.

A slight breeze will accompany the warmer weather along with some high clouds that will roll in on Sunday afternoon. A new system will pass through the area on Thursday and Friday at which point the temperatures will dip into the 60s.

