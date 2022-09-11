Watch Now
Calm Saturday; More rain on the way heading into the week

Quiet, sunny Saturday but more rain is on the way as we head into the rest of the weekend and first half of the week.
Posted at 10:25 PM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 01:25:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Today brought sun and a few clouds, with temperatures around average levels and a down day for storms.

We can expect a few scattered storms today over the White Mountains. Remnants of Hurricane Kay are still sending moisture our way tomorrow through Tuesday, with Monday being the most active day for storms.

Temperatures will remain around normal throughout the middle of next week and then spike to above normal. Tucson will see 90s throughout the weekend and 80s in Sierra Vista.

