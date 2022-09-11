Calm Saturday; More rain on the way heading into the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today brought sun and a few clouds, with temperatures around average levels and a down day for storms.

We can expect a few scattered storms today over the White Mountains. Remnants of Hurricane Kay are still sending moisture our way tomorrow through Tuesday, with Monday being the most active day for storms.

Temperatures will remain around normal throughout the middle of next week and then spike to above normal. Tucson will see 90s throughout the weekend and 80s in Sierra Vista.

