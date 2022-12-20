Watch Now
Calm, dry weather for this holiday week

Posted at 6:24 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 08:24:19-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we continue into our holiday week, dry weather is sticking with us. We're between 2 and 5 cooler than yesterday this morning. But we'll end up a few degrees above normal with a few clouds in our sky.

Temperatures are going to steadily increase as we head into the weekend. By Saturday, Tucson will hit the high 60s and by Sunday, Tucson will see low 70s. Sierra Vista will start today in the high 50s and inch up to the low 60s for the weekend.

