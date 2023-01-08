Calm, dry weather for a beautiful southern Arizona weekend
Posted at 10:24 PM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 00:24:23-05
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's a beautiful start to the weekend with temperatures a little bit warmer in the afternoon and dry weather until the middle of next week. A weak weather system will be passing through with some light showers Tuesday night.
