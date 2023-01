TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Freezing and hard freezing temps to start the day.

The Freeze warning is in effect through 9 AM. Otherwise mostly sunny with highs struggling to make it out of the 50s in Tucson.

Another storm will pass to our north Friday. It won't bring much precip to southern Arizona, but it will reinforce the cold air with a hard freeze possible for the Tucson area Saturday morning.

Meteorologist April Madison

