Breezy winds stick around as the cold front arrives and some valleys drop to their first freeze of the season

Breezy and much colder
Posted at 5:56 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 08:57:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy and partly cloudy to start the day, then much cooler and sunny by this afternoon.

Highs will likely stay in the 60s for most areas, which is 15-20° below seasonal norms.

Freezing temperatures will be possible in colder valleys east and south of Tucson early Wednesday morning.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for some valleys across Cochise, Graham, and Santa Cruz counties from 1 to 7 AM tomorrow morning.

Expect a warming trend Thursday into the weekend.

April Madison

