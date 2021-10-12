Breezy winds stick around as the cold front arrives and some valleys drop to their first freeze of the season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy and partly cloudy to start the day, then much cooler and sunny by this afternoon.
Highs will likely stay in the 60s for most areas, which is 15-20° below seasonal norms.
Freezing temperatures will be possible in colder valleys east and south of Tucson early Wednesday morning.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for some valleys across Cochise, Graham, and Santa Cruz counties from 1 to 7 AM tomorrow morning.
Expect a warming trend Thursday into the weekend.
April Madison
