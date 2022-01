TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Not much change today, but windy and cooler by Friday.

Today will be mostly sunny with similar highs as yesterday.

We'll begin to pick up some wind gusts tonight, with continuing strong winds through Friday.

Highs will drop to the low 60s Friday, then rebound back to the upper 60s for the weekend.

