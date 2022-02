TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pleasant weather with a warming trend the rest of the week.

Sunny skies, and gusty winds from time to time, as highs climb into the 70s.

Tucson will warm to the low 70s today, then mid to upper 70s into the weekend, possibly flirting with the first 80° day of 2022 on Saturday.

Enjoy the warm up!

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS