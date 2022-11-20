Breezy weekend before warming up next week
Cool temperatures on the way for this weekend but we'll warm up as we head into Thanksgiving week.
Posted at 11:09 PM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 01:09:22-05
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today brought breezy and cool temperatures across southern Arizona that will continue through the rest of the weekend.
Tucson will be in the high 60s and gradually increase to the high 70s throughout the week. Sierra Vista will start off in the mid 50s and gradually increase into the high 60s by next weekend.
