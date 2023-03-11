Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Breezy conditions return for the weekend

Breezy conditions return for the weekend
Posted at 6:52 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 20:52:56-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The weekend will bring some nice weather, but breezy conditions will increase as a series of weak systems pass to our north.

These systems will keep our highs in the mid to upper 70s and even bring a few sprinkles to the region on Saturday.

Comfortable temperatures will continue into next week, but a cool down is on the way with the arrival of a slightly stronger low pressure system in the middle of the week.

This system will bring an increase in wind and cooler temperatures with highs dropping back into the lower 70s.

A slight chance of showers will arrive Wednesday night and continue into Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018