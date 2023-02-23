Watch Now
Breezy, but less wind as showers clear

Showers gradually clearing
Showers gradually clearing today
Posted at 5:36 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 08:46:36-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We could see a few spotty showers during the morning hours, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy southwest winds today, but much less wind compared to yesterday.

Frosty mornings but warmer afternoons Friday and Saturday.

Unsettled winter weather can be expected through at least the middle of next week as additional storm systems impact the region. 

These systems, one on Sunday, and another around next Wednesday, will bring periods of strong winds, along with valley rain, mountain snow and cooler temperatures. The Sunday storm could bring snow as low as
3,000 ft.

Meteorologist April Madison

