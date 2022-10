TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny with a few passing clouds and easterly winds picking up in the afternoon.

Highs will climb a few degrees today through Tuesday.

Thereafter, a storm system will begin to influence our weather the second half of next week.

This system will bring gusty winds, cooler temperatures and a chance of precipitation to the area.

Meteorologist April Madison

