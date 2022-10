TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies and a few degrees cooler today as a weather system brushes to our north.

Highs will drop back 3-5° with breezy northwest winds up to 15 mph, gusting 20-30 mph.

Quiet weather will follow through early next week accompanied by a gradual warming trend.

Halloween will be very pleasant, with temps staying in the 70s for most of the trick-or-treating hours.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS