TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs ease only slightly over the next few days.

Sunny and upper 90s again today, but 1-3° cooler than yesterday.

Breezy winds still expected to end the week, and continue into early next week.

The hot and dry conditions will also continue into at least early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS