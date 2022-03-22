Breezy and slightly below normal today and tomorrow, then a big warm up to end the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The next several days would be a good time to wash the car, as we stay dry for the rest of the week.

Expect mostly sunny skies and breezy north winds, 15-20 mph, today and tomorrow.

Highs will warm back to the low to mid 70s, but still 3-5° below average.

High pressure brings a strong warming trend the second half of the week. Tucson could see it's first 90 degree high of the year on Friday.

Then early next week a pattern change will be possible with a slight chance of rain for portions of southeast Arizona and more breezy winds.

April Madison

