Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Breezy and slightly below normal today and tomorrow, then a big warm up to end the week

70s, 80s, and 90s in the forecast
A big warm up for the second half of the week
Posted at 5:37 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 09:08:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The next several days would be a good time to wash the car, as we stay dry for the rest of the week.

Expect mostly sunny skies and breezy north winds, 15-20 mph, today and tomorrow.

Highs will warm back to the low to mid 70s, but still 3-5° below average.

High pressure brings a strong warming trend the second half of the week. Tucson could see it's first 90 degree high of the year on Friday.

Then early next week a pattern change will be possible with a slight chance of rain for portions of southeast Arizona and more breezy winds.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018