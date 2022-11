TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy and cooler for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

It will be a chilly start to the day, with highs staying about 5-10° cooler than yesterday.

As a system passes to our northeast, expect breezy winds from time to time today and tomorrow.

Warmer for the weekend, then more wind, cooler air, and a slight chance for rain by next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

