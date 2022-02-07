Breezy and cooler Monday before high temperatures reach into the 70s

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — East winds pick up tonight and Monday will be noticeably breezy. Monday will also be a bit cooler than average in the mid 60s in Tucson for high temperatures.

High pressure builds in and 70s take over for the rest of the week. There is even a slight chance we hit 80 for the first time this year Friday or Saturday.

Enjoy!

Brian Brennan

