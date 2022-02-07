Breezy and cooler Monday before high temperatures reach into the 70s
Monday will be breezy and cooler, but 70s takeover for the rest of the week.
Posted at 5:46 PM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 19:46:57-05
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — East winds pick up tonight and Monday will be noticeably breezy. Monday will also be a bit cooler than average in the mid 60s in Tucson for high temperatures.
High pressure builds in and 70s take over for the rest of the week. There is even a slight chance we hit 80 for the first time this year Friday or Saturday.
Enjoy!
Brian Brennan
MORE WEATHER
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.