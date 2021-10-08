Watch
Breezy and cooler for the weekend, then much cooler by the middle of next week

Cooler air and breezy winds return
Posted at 5:40 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 08:42:15-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Happy Friday!

If you've enjoyed the 90s, you'll get one more day, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Dry and cooler weather is expected through the weekend, with periods of passing high clouds and breezy winds.

A stronger and colder system will move into the region early next week. This system will likely result in windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a chance of showers across portions of southeast Arizona.

We will definitely feel the Fall weather soon!

April Madison

