Breaking heat records to start the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record, or near-record heat to start the week.
Mostly sunny for most of the day as highs climb to the upper 90s!
Tucson's forecast high is 97°, and the record on this day is 98° set back in 1989.
Clouds will be increasing late today through tonight, along with breezy winds on Tuesday.
Dry conditions with a warming trend will push temperatures well above average today into most of this week.
Breezy at times, especially Friday.
April Madison
