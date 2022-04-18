Breaking heat records to start the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record, or near-record heat to start the week.

Mostly sunny for most of the day as highs climb to the upper 90s!

Tucson's forecast high is 97°, and the record on this day is 98° set back in 1989.

Clouds will be increasing late today through tonight, along with breezy winds on Tuesday.

Dry conditions with a warming trend will push temperatures well above average today into most of this week.

Breezy at times, especially Friday.

April Madison

