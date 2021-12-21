Big weather changes before the holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures warming into the mid 70s the next couple of days with increasing clouds.
A wet system moves into the area Thursday night into Friday morning. Widespread showers across the area for a pretty damp Friday morning.
Unsettled showery weather may last into the weekend, but mainly up in the mountains.
Computer models are suggesting more showery weather may be upon us for much of next week.
Happy Holidays!
