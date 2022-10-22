Big weather changes arrive over the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The first big blast of winter-like weather of this fall season will arrive over the weekend.

Initially, we'll feel the effects of a gusty southwest wind that will blow 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

The wind will last through the weekend as clouds increase out ahead of a cold front that will sweep across southeastern Arizona Sunday afternoon and evening.

Along the front, we'll see some showers and a few thunderstorms with rain totals less than a third-of-an-inch for most lower elevations.

Behind the cold front, much cooler air arrives and will bring a light dusting of snow to some mountaintops of southeastern Arizona and up to 5" of snow to the White Mountains.

Early next week, overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s in the lower elevations.

Better dust off those jackets!

