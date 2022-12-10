Beautiful weekend before winter storm arrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Through Saturday, we are expecting light winds and seasonal temperatures across Southern Arizona, warming slightly as we head into the weekend. Lows overnight will drop into the upper-30s around Tucson and around freezing to the South and East.

Saturday and Sunday will warm into the low 70s in the Tucson area, with stronger winds arriving Sunday afternoon ahead of our next big storm system.

That system will bring cold air, valley rain and mountain snow late Sunday and most of Monday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Monday, with up to seven inches of snow possible and snow dropping as low as 4,000 feet. Highs will only get to the low 50s and upper 40s across our area.

